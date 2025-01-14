Learn the dangers and signs of stalking during Tuesday webinar - East Idaho News

POCATELLO – Local public safety officials are planning to hold a webinar that will educate community members on the dangers of stalking.

Five different speakers from southeast Idaho will speak at a stalking webinar hosted by the Southeast Idaho Domestic and Sexual Violence Task Force. It will go live on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Those speakers will cover a variety of topics, from the signs of stalking to misconceptions about it, as well as how to report it.

“I’m always a firm believer of being proactive rather than reactive,” said Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner. “If you’re already aware of safety and resources and what to look for and how to look, I believe you’re gonna have a better chance at surviving a potential stalking incident.”

According to the CDC, about one in three women and one in six men have been stalked at some point in their lives.

Danner added that those who become victims of stalking could be of any age.

In order to reach as many people as they can, the task force decided to hold the event online. People who are busy while it’s live will be able to watch it on demand later.

“We were looking to be able to reach as many people as possible,” Danner said. “If we do a live event, we have one shot to try and get a hold of as many people as they could have. This gives everybody the ability to tune in.”

While they don’t have a Q&A segment planned, people who want to learn more information can contact Sara O’Banion, Executive Director of the Family Services Alliance of Southeast Idaho, after the webinar.

“It might be sensitive to people who have been through something or are currently going through something. They may not want to ask something in a public setting,” Danner said.

But if someone is experiencing an emergency, he encouraged them to call 911.

“If it’s an emergency, I would absolutely dial 911. Let’s be safe, not sorry,” Danner said.

Visit the Facebook page, where it will be hosted live and later available on demand.