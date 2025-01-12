Man injured in early morning shooting near Ammon - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

AMMON – Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an early morning shooting incident that injured a man.

Around 6:30 a.m. Sunday, deputies and Idaho Falls Fire Department were sent to a house on Upland Street in Ammon to a report that a man had been shot.

Deputies in the area stopped a vehicle reported to have left the scene and detained a suspect involved in the incident.

When deputies arrived, they found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the arm. The man was taken by ambulance to the hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing and deputies do not believe there is any known threat to the area.

Further information will be released as it becomes available.