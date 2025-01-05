Man killed, another flown to hospital following crash in western Idaho - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

CANYON COUNTY — Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred at 07:53 a.m. on Saturday on westbound US20 at milepost 14, just west of Notus.

A 22-year-old male from Parma was driving westbound on US20 in a blue 2005 Toyota Tundra. A 33-year-old male from Parma was driving eastbound on US20 in a red 2004 Toyota Prius. The driver of the Tundra was attempting to pass a semi in the westbound lane and collided with the driver of the Prius head on.

The driver of the Prius was wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The driver of the Tundra was wearing a seatbelt and was transported by air ambulance to the local hospital.

Idaho State Police was assisted by the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office and Air St. Luke’s. ISP would like to thank all the agencies that assisted in this incident.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.