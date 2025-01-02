Police asking for help to locate missing Pocatello teen - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old boy in Pocatello.

Thomas Ryker Huggins was last seen on Dec. 20. According to the Pocatello Police Department, he is considered a runaway.

Huggins has blonde hair, blue eyes and pierced ears. He is 5’11 and weighs around 165 pounds.

If you know where Thomas is or have any information about his whereabouts, please contact the Pocatello Police Department dispatch at (208) 234-6100.