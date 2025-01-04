Purse with important legal documents is returned to local family - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A local family is thrilled after a purse was recovered that had mistakenly been put into a stranger’s car.

The purse contained passports, visas and photo identification necessary for visiting family members to return to Mexico this week.

Rebeca Morales tells EastIdahoNews.com that on Thursday, her mother, Reyna Romera De Sajardo, went to the Kids Town parking lot in Ammon, to put her purse in her daughter’s car.

Unfortunately, it was the wrong car. By the time the family realized, the car and the purse were gone.

Morales reached out to EastIdahoNews.com Friday to get the word out about the missing purse and legal documents.

That night the family got a surprise message.

A Costco employee messaged the mother on Facebook and told her someone had turned in the purse. Morales sent her phone number to the employee.

“She immediately called me and said that we could still pick it up … so my brother-in-law drove my parents to Costco and by 9:52 p.m. they had the purse!!” Morales said in an email to EastIdahoNews.com.

Everything was in the purse, including all their money and important documents.

Shortly afterward, the family got a phone call from a woman who had seen the EastIdahoNews.com article, and said she was the owner of the vehicle.

“She explained that she did see the purse in her car but thought it belonged to her mom, and later when she tried giving it to her is when they realized it wasn’t hers,” Morales said. “They looked through it and saw my mom’s Costco card and since they had also been there they thought it came from there and decided to turn it into them.”

Morales says she feels very grateful for the community for the help. Her mother won’t have to travel to Salt Lake City now to get a temporary passport.

“I feel so blessed to be a part of this community! Everyone rallied together to find this purse and help my mom,” she said.