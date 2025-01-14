Teenage girl safe after car lands in Snake River near Blackfoot - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT – A teenage girl is safe after her car landed in the Snake River near Blackfoot Monday night.

It happened around 6 p.m. near the Porterville boat dock above the waterfall by the golf course, according to Sgt. Brock Katseanes with the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office.

Katseanes tells EastIdahoNews.com the girl, whom he declined to identify due to her age, came around the corner and caught the edge of some snow.

“The snow sucked her off the road and into the river,” Katseanes says.

No one else was with her in the car.

Katseanes says she made it out safely and swam to shore.

“She had to go out the back door due to the pressure of the water,” he says. “Bystanders saw her and were able to give her aid right away.”

Authorities will be sending divers to recover the car first thing in the morning.