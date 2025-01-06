WATCH LIVE: Gov. Brad Little gives 2025 State of the State and Budget Address - East Idaho News

BOISE — Gov. Brad Little will give his annual State of the State and Budget Address at 1 p.m. Monday.

The 2025 address will be broadcast from the Idaho House Chambers in the Capitol Building in Boise.

EastIdahoNews.com will livestream the address here and on our social media and YouTube pages.

The governor’s speech will address the important topics of the year and the direction of the legislature.

During a news conference with reporters Friday, Little touted education as his top priority, with a focus on the Idaho Launch Grant Program, and backing the Idaho Board of Education’s recent decision to limit diversity, equity and inclusion programs at Idaho colleges.

Other topics, such as school vouchers, abortion and medicaid expansion repeal were also brought up during the news conference. Read more about Friday’s news conference here.