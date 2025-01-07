Woman opens medical clinic to help patients improve health through lifestyle changes - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Watching people improve their health and transform their lives is what makes Michelle Smith smile, and she recently opened a medical clinic for that purpose.

The Idaho Falls woman launched Transformative Journey Healthcare at 749 Oxford Drive in September. It focuses on helping people get healthy and “reverse chronic disease,” which includes high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, high cholesterol and obesity. Helping clients change their lifestyle habits is how these ailments are improved.

“People are looking for a new approach,” Smith tells EastIdahoNews.com. “They’re not necessarily looking for a pill to treat the symptoms they’ve had over the years. They want to really get healthy.”

Smith is quick to add that medication can be helpful and often prescribes it for clients who are in bad shape. But the goal is to make small changes in hopes of eventually reducing or getting off the medication completely.

First-time clients complete a 15-page assessment about their diet, physical activity, sleep patterns, stress level and other aspects of their lifestyle. Smith then works with the patient to create a plan tailored to their needs.

“The hardest thing a person will ever do in life is make a lifestyle change,” says Smith. “Habits get deeply ingrained.”

After four months of operation, Smith has acquired 73 clients all over eastern Idaho.

Tina Anderson, 54, of Pocatello, became one of her patients early on. At the time, she was struggling with her weight and also had high blood pressure and problems with her kidneys.

“I was in the beginning stages of kidney failure,” Anderson says.

Anderson worked with Smith to develop a health plan.

Four months later, she’s lost 20 pounds, normalized her blood pressure for the first time in years and increased kidney function by 31 points.

It was all achieved through changes in her diet and increasing her level of physical activity.

Anderson says she has more energy and feels better than she has in a long time, and couldn’t be happier.

These results are the reason Smith opened the clinic.

“When I see patients having this kind of success, it drives (my passion),” she says. “It’s why I do what I do.”

Michelle Smith cleaning her stethescope at Transformative Journey Healthcare in Idaho Falls. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

Smith has worked in the healthcare industry for many years. She is a nurse practitioner, but is also a board-certified lifestyle medicine practitioner through the American College of Lifestyle Medicine — the only one in eastern Idaho.

“The closest one is in Burley,” says Smith.

About 20 years ago, Smith says she was about 40 pounds overweight and that began her own healthcare journey. Her success and the lessons she’s learned along the way have played a role in opening this clinic.

“I practice what I preach,” she says. “I love what I do. I’m just all about health and wellness.”

Smith wants to see her business grow and eventually move into a larger building. She hopes to eventually hire another practitioner to join the practice.

“I would love to be busy enough to tempt (the man in Burley) to move to Idaho Falls and be part of the clinic,” she says.

Transformative Journey Healthcare is open Tuesday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. It’s also open half a day the first Friday of every month.