3 teen sisters accused of trying to kill their mom after she turned off Wi-Fi - East Idaho News

HOUSTON (KTRK) — Three teenage girls are in custody after allegedly planning to kill their mother because she turned off the Wi-Fi in their home.

Harris County deputies say the incident occurred on the 3400 block of Barkers Crossing Avenue overnight on Sunday.

The girls, ages 14, 15, and 16, reportedly grabbed kitchen knives and chased their mother through the house and into the street, attempting to stab her. Authorities say one of the teens struck the mother with a brick. Their grandmother was also knocked down while trying to protect the mother.

Despite the violent attack, neither woman sustained serious injuries.

All three teens were arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. All have been booked in the Harris County Juvenile facility.

