A Feel Good Friday surprise for a cook who goes above and beyond to bring joy to others - East Idaho News

EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with Ashley and Ashley Outlet of Idaho Falls to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

We recently received an email about a woman named Valerie. She’s a cook at Homestead Senior Living in Rexburg and she’s making a difference for the residents.

The email said:

What makes Valerie extraordinary is her commitment to going above and beyond her regular duties. She invests her own resources and personal time to create elaborate seasonal decorations throughout the building. This past Christmas exemplified her dedication when she orchestrated a group project, engaging others to create and hang approximately 100 handmade paper snowflakes throughout the dining hall, providing homemade fudge, and decorating all the tables, bringing in the Christmas joy to the residents.

Valerie’s reliability and work ethic are remarkable. She consistently steps in to cover shifts when colleagues are unable to work, often extending her workday and giving up her personal plans to ensure residents receive uninterrupted care. Despite the physical demands of her role, she maintains a positive attitude and never compromises on the quality of her work.

The residents at Homestead Senior Living light up when they see Valerie’s latest decorative displays or experience her thoughtful attention to their needs. Her presence has created a lasting positive impact on our senior community, and her dedication deserves to be celebrated, particularly given that she maintains such high standards while working in a position that often experiences high turnover.

We were thrilled to surprise Valerie for Feel Good Friday. Check out the video in the player above!