Annual Easter production returns for its sixth year in eastern Idaho - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – An oratorio depicting the last few days of Christ’s life is returning to eastern Idaho for its sixth year.

Witness Music Southeast Idaho is presenting “Lamb of God” at five different venues from now through Easter. The first two performances are happening this Saturday at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello. A third performance is happening on Monday, March 31 at the Frontier Center for the Performing Arts in Idaho Falls. See the full schedule at the end of the article.

The nonprofit, nondenominational production features a 70-piece orchestra and a 100-voice choir. The story is told from the perspective of various characters in the New Testament portrayed by local actors.

Phylicia Fife is acting president of the local organization. The Iona woman has been involved in the production for the last five years and is the female narrator for the 2025 performances.

“It’s given me a lot of opportunity to work on my emotions,” Fife says through laughter. “As narrators, we give the audience an opportunity to see what is coming. It is a huge honor and I’m very grateful for the opportunity.”

Fife speaks highly of this year’s cast, including Jeffrey Bennett of Pocatello, who is returning as the male narrator.

She is particularly impressed with Mason King, the lead cellist who portrays Jesus.

King tells EastIdahoNews.com there is no speaking part for the role. It’s portrayed entirely through music.

“I’m not quite as prominent as the other soloists, except in the sound of the instrument,” King says. “It’s got some beautiful solos that come in at times when Jesus would be talking.”

This will be King’s third time in the role. He says it’s a moving part that’s an honor to perform, but also a little intimidating. His goal is to help people “increase their faith and devotion to Jesus Christ.”

That’s exactly what it’s done for him over the years. Emotions conveyed through the music have helped him through some difficult challenges.

“I lost my dad in 2023 and this experience really carried me through that difficult time,” says King.

Photo from last year’s “Lamb of God” performance. | Courtesy photo

Witness Music was founded in 2002 by Garin Hess, according to the nonprofit’s website. Its mission is to “present sacred and inspirational music” for audiences. Rob Gardner is the creator of “Lamb of God” and the southeast Idaho chapter began performing it in 2019. More than 30,000 people see the production every year.

Fife has been involved in the local theater scene for years and first heard about “Lamb of God” through friends. Her membership in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints motivated her to get involved.

There are some musical numbers in the production performed in another language. Fife explains it’s the Aramaic language that Jesus spoke and it “brings out the raw emotion of how Christ would’ve sounded as he was talking to his father in the Garden of Gethsemane.”

“In the printed programs, you will see a translation of the Aramaic language (in English),” Fife explains. “You will get a good feel of how the Savior spoke to his father.”

The cast has been rehearsing since February and Fife is excited for audiences to see it.

“We welcome everyone, no matter what faith or if they (don’t) even have faith. It’s a beautiful, faith-building tool we’ve experienced in the past few years,” she says.

Admission is free and seating is on a first come, first serve basis. All the nightly performances will start at 7:30 p.m. There is a matinee performance this Saturday at 2:30 p.m.