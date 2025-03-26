BYU's Noteworthy and Vocal Point take the stage in Idaho Falls this Saturday - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Brigham Young University’s premier a cappella groups, Vocal Point and Noteworthy, are set to take the stage this weekend in Idaho Falls. It’s happening this Saturday, March 29 at 7 p.m. at Frontier Center at 501 South Holmes Avenue. Tickets range from $25 to $45, with a 10% discount available for groups of six or more, and can be purchased in advance here.

The concert event is hosted by the BYU Alumni Association Idaho Falls Chapter, and proceeds will be used for financial aid for local students attending BYU, BYU-Idaho, and BYU-Hawaii.

Noteworthy features seven female vocalists performing a diverse repertoire spanning pop, rock, jazz, hip hop and spiritual music, according to a news release from the BYU Alumni Association. Since their inception in 2003, the group has performed on NBC’s “The Sing-Off” and in the 2010 Hong Kong International A Cappella Festival and released seven albums. The group’s YouTube channel boasts over 77 million views.

“Above all, Noteworthy strives to empower women and young individuals to discover their unique identities and divine nature through the magic of vocal music,” the news release says.

Vocal Point, BYU’s renowned seven-man a cappella sensation seamlessly blends harmony, humor, and astounding vocal percussion into an electrifying showcase, the release says. Their extensive repertoire includes rock, pop, country, jazz, hymns, and R&B.

“Each Vocal Point member brings musical prowess, creativity, and captivating stage presence- a combination that results in skillful and spirited performances,” the news release says.

Vocal Point took home the title of International Champions of College A Cappella in 2006 and was voted the nation’s favorite male collegiate a cappella group by the Contemporary A Cappella Society of America in 2007. The group placed 5th on NBC’s “The Sing-Off” in 2011, and in 2021 they won an Emmy for their video, “Tarzan in the Museum.”

For tickets, visit IdahoFallsArts.org.