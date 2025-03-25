Chevelle announces concert in Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

The following is taken from a news release from Mountain America Center on Tuesday.

IDAHO FALLS, ID – Today, America rock band Chevelle announces its highly anticipated return to the stage with special guests Asking Alexandria and Dead Poet Society coming to the Mountain America Center on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025. Various presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general sale beginning on Friday, March 28, at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com.

About Chevelle

Chevelle is an understated musical powerhouse that has successfully delivered rock anthems to a global audience for the past 30 years, holding its own as accomplished and steadfast talents in the genre. After more than three decades writing and recording together, numerous releases, and countless worldwide tours, the outfit — consisting of brothers Pete Loeffler (guitars, vocals) and Sam Loeffler (drums) — has confidently sailed through decades of uncharted waters.

As award-winning, multi-platinum artists, the Chicago duo’s unwavering genius is unmistakable across their past nine studio records. More than a dozen No. 1 hits and many more songs reaching the Billboard Top 10, with more future chart-topping hits featured on this forthcoming album to excite fans this summer, it’s all credit to their continuing dedication to be true to their craft, the genre and their fans.

With no signs of slowing down, this Chicago alternative rock duo has certainly earned its place in American rock music history. The forthcoming album, due later this year, adds another exciting chapter to Chevelle’s extensive catalog. As the Loefflers continue to master their craft, Chevelle takes on the critics and proves time and time again that it is a force to be reckoned with.

About Asking Alexandria

Metal Hammer declared See What’s On The Inside (2021), “an outrageously infectious ode to classic rock.” Forbes noted the album’s visceral connection to early Asking Alexandria influences like Guns N’ Roses, Metallica and Pantera. After “Alone Again” hit No. 1 on Active Rock, “Never Gonna Learn” (from the 2022 E.P. of the same name) went to No. 6. The band boasts over 1.4 combined streams and over 700 million views of their music videos on YouTube.

Asking Alexandria offers reverence to touchstone icons like Led Zeppelin, AC/DC, and Queen, with a relentless urgency harkening back to their early days as hard-partying Warped Tour upstarts. In 2023, long-time comrades Ben Bruce (lead guitar), Danny Worsnop (vocals), Cameron Liddell (guitar), Sam Bettley (bass) and James Cassells (drums) ride a creative high with their forthcoming eighth studio album kicked off by the immediate success of the arresting, catchy and sober “Dark Void.”

“With the world seemingly getting darker and darker, so many of us struggle with anxiety, depression, loneliness,” Bruce says of the next album’s themes. “We are all on our own journey with unique challenges, but we have our inner strength to fall back on.”

Even as its creative ambitions continue to grow, that transcendent connection between Artist Audience remains the essential lifeblood pumping through the heart of Asking Alexandria. From personal struggles to career highs and everything in between, this band truly understands.

About Dead Poet Society

Dead Poet Society has captured (and held) the rock world’s attention with their head-turning debut album, 2021’s -!- (said as “The Exclamation Album”) and its equally adored sophomore effort, 2024’s FISSION — both released via Spinefarm. The band — Jack Underkofler (vocals/guitar), Jack Collins (guitar), Will Goodroad (drums) and Dylan Brenner (bass) — has enjoyed 150 million cumulative global streams, several Top 10 radio singles and key playlisting while appearing at major festivals the world over, including Welcome to Rockville, Sonic Temple, Grasoop, Reading and Leeds, and 2000Trees. Dead Poet Society has toured with alt rock powerhouses Badflower, Biffy Clyro and Highly Suspect, and more. The band has ultimately established itself as an intense live act not to be missed, with press accolades ranging from The New York Post to Riff to Rock Sound to American Songwriter to New Noise to Guitar World.

About Mountain America Center

After opening in November 2022, the Mountain America Center is eastern Idaho’s gateway for live entertainment! This community gem provides 27,000 square feet of event space within the arena space, along with an additional 11,000 square feet of meeting space in the Blue Cross of Idaho Conference Center. The Mountain America Center hosts the Idaho Falls Spud Kings, a USPHL Junior A ice hockey franchise, and hosts a multitude of unique events with the ability to seat 6,000 guests. Our venue has welcomed over 250,000 visitors through our doors in our first year of operation, and our dedicated staff strives to provide all guests with a unique and unforgettable experience with each visit. For more information about the Mountain America Center, visit www.mountainamericacenter.com.