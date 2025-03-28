Coroner identifies deceased motorcyclist from Wednesday night crash - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The man who died in a fiery crash has been identified.

Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner identified the motorcyclist who died in a crash with a compact SUV as Ethan Luke Wright, 24, of Pocatello. Wright’s next of kin have been notified, and the incident remains under investigation by the Pocatello Police Department.

“My heart goes out to Ethan’s family and friends who are grieving their sudden and tragic loss,” Danner said.

The accident occurred within the 1000 block of Yellowstone Avenue at around 9:37 p.m. on Wednesday. An 18-year-old pregnant female, who was a passenger in the SUV, was transported to Portneuf Medical Center.

No information on the female’s condition has been released.

PPD responded to the accident, and the Pocatello Fire Department assisted. Pictures from the scene show the motorcycle in flames following the crash.

EastIdahoNews.com will release more information about this incident if it becomes available.