Deion Sanders' contract at Colorado extended through the 2029 season - East Idaho News

Deion Sanders brought back the glitter — and the wins — to a downtrodden program in just two seasons.

For that, the Colorado Buffaloes rewarded the charismatic coach with a contract extension through the 2029 season, making him the highest-paid football coach in the Big 12 Conference and among the most lucratively paid across the country.

The school said Friday the extension increases Sanders’ yearly base salary to $10 million this year. The deal was reached with three years remaining on Sanders’ existing five-year, $29.5 million deal he signed when he was brought in from Jackson State.

“Coach Prime has revolutionized college football and in doing so, has restored CU football to our rightful place as a national power,” athletic director Rick George said in a statement. “This extension not only recognizes Coach’s incredible accomplishments transforming our program on and off the field, it keeps him in Boulder to compete for conference and national championships in the years to come.”

Sanders and the Buffaloes are coming off a 9-4 season in which they earned a spot in the Alamo Bowl.

The Buffaloes have big cleats to fill, though. They’re losing Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter and Sanders’ sons, Shedeur — a projected high pick in the upcoming NFL draft — and Shilo. Next season will mark the first time in many years that Deion Sanders won’t be coaching one of his kids.

Sanders and his high-profile staff have assembled another talented recruiting class — from high school recruits to transfer portal additions. The headliners of the class are Liberty transfer quarterback Kaidon Salter, Alabama transfer defensive lineman Jaheim Oatis and Julian “JuJu” Lewis, a five-star high school quarterback who arrived on campus early to get a head start. Either Salter or Lewis figures to step in and take over for Shedeur Sanders as Colorado attempts to make back-to-back bowl games for the first time since 2004 and 2005.

With Sanders’ decision to stay put, the Buffaloes avoid all sorts of mass exodus — from the new fans and celebrities he’s attracted to all the media attention the Buffaloes have received. In addition, the high-level recruits who were lured to town by the presence of Sanders figure to be staying, too.

He’s certainly helped raise the profile of Colorado since taking over:

— 22 of Colorado’s 24 games have been selected to be on network television or the flagship ESPN.

— The two highest average home attendance seasons have been 2023 (53,180 fans) and last season (52,514).

— Colorado was sixth in viewership during the 2024 regular season, trailing only Georgia, Ohio State, Alabama, Texas and Michigan.

— The football team generated $31.2 million in ticket sales in Sanders’ first season in Boulder (a 4-8 record), according to the annual University of Colorado athletics NCAA financial reports. The program had $13 million in ticket sales the year before his arrival.

— Colorado has seen its applications to attend the school increase 20% from a year ago.

— Home football games have meant a combined $93.9 million in direct economic impact for Boulder and $146.5 million in regional economic impact, according to the school.

“To be honest, I don’t think that anybody fully was prepared for just how much national and international attention Coach Prime would generate for our community and the economic benefits that it would also engender,” John Tayer, the president and CEO of the Boulder Chamber, recently said in an interview. “There’s just a great deal of enthusiastic energy.”

The success has carried over into the classroom as well. The football team had a GPA of 3.011 for the fall semester. It’s the first time the football program has been over 3.0, the school announced.

“We’ve just scratched the surface of what this program can be,” Sanders said in a statement. “It’s not just about football; it’s about developing young men who are ready to take on the world. I’m committed to bringing greatness to this university, on and off the field. We’ve got work to do, and I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else but here, making history with these incredible players and this passionate fan base.

“Lastly, anybody got at least a five bedroom home with acreage for sale?”