Delicious and easy monkey bread with biscuits - East Idaho News

All you need is four ingredients to make this easy monkey bread with biscuits. Tasty any time, these pull-apart soft and flaky biscuits are coated in cinnamon sugar and baked in butter to golden perfection. Ingredients 2 cans flaky layer biscuits

1 stick butter or margarine

1.5 tbsp ground cinnamon

1.5 tbsp ground cinnamon Instructions Open biscuits and divide them among however many children are helping, placing them on a large plate. Have kids separate or tear each biscuit into two pieces. Roll each piece into a ball. Combine sugar and cinnamon and divide among zipper-sealed bags, giving one bag to each child. Have them drop their dough balls inside and seal them, then give them a good shake. Place coated dough balls into a bundt pan. Once all dough is in the pan, sprinkle 2 to 4 tablespoons of cinnamon sugar mixture over top. Melt margarine and pour it into the bundt pan. Bake at 350 for 30 minutes. Let the monkey bread sit in the pan for 5 to 10 minutes before turning it out onto a plate.

