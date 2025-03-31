Deputies: Local man arrested for hitting woman repeatedly with mallet - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A local man was arrested Saturday afternoon after he allegedly hit a woman with a rubber mallet, according to a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

The release states Garrett Allen Huserik, 40, was charged with the following felonies: aggravated assault, domestic battery with traumatic injury in the presence of a child and attempted strangulation.

Deputies were notified after a report had come in at around 2:30 p.m. that a man and a woman had been in a physical fight at the 3000 East Block of Bergeson Drive.

Upon the arrival of the deputies, they found a neighbor was tending to the female victim, who had sustained several injuries and was bleeding from the head.

The release states the man was seen running away from the home but was apprehended by deputies. It was reported the man was intoxicated and had blood on his clothes, as well as injuries to his hands.

The man refused to answer any questions.

The release states the man was on parole from a previous conviction involving DUIs and aggravated assaults.

The victim told deputies that Huserik had been physical with her months before the incident, but she had never reported it.

Discussing the incident with deputies, the victim said the man had come to the residence uninvited and intoxicated but was convinced to leave by the victim.

The man later returned and went into the home’s basement, where the victim confronted him.

The victim told deputies that Huserik began hitting her, which caused her to grab a rubber mallet to defend herself. However, the man took the mallet away and started to hit her in the head multiple times.

The beating continued, and the victim said the man attempted to strangle her and placed his foot on her throat.

The release states that the deputies spoke with the children in the home, who said they heard the incident from a bedroom in which they locked themselves. They also told deputies they heard the victim yelling to call 911.

An ambulance responded, and the victim was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for treatment of the multiple lacerations and injuries to her head and neck.

Though Huserik has been charged with these crimes, this does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.