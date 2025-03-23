I-15, other roads reopen following crash involving powerlines - East Idaho News

UPDATE

All roads are now open.

UPDATE

Crews have repaired the power lines that fell across Interstate 15 and the freeway should re-open shortly.

Both Pioneer Road and Grizzly Avenue remain closed while additional repairs are made.

ORIGINAL STORY

IDAHO FALLS — Interstate 15 is closed from Sunnyside Road to Broadway Street in Idaho Falls after a crash resulted in downed powerlines and power poles.

The collision happened around 2:30 a.m. Powerlines fell across both north and southbound lanes on I-15, Pioneer Road near the Mountain America Center and Grizzly Avenue.

The crash involved one vehicle with a single occupant inside. The person was not injured, according to the Idaho Falls Police Department.

Eric Grossarth, City of Idaho Falls

By 6:30 a.m., Idaho Falls Police officers, Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies and Idaho Falls Fire had cleared the scene but crews from other agencies are working to get the freeway open again.

“The Idaho Transportation Department is handling road closures on I-15. City of Idaho Falls Streets Division is handling closures on Pioneer and Grizzly. The fine power professionals are working on the lines, and it will take them several more hours to right the mess of wires and poles,” Idaho Falls Police Department said in a news release.

Around 1,300 Idaho Falls Power customers lost electricity at the time of the crash but as of 7:30 a.m., only 30 outages remained. Rocky Mountain Power reports less than 20 outages.

The road closures are currently expected to last through Sunday morning until around mid-day.