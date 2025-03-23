INL collaborates with Florida to protect water infrastructure from cyber threats - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho National Laboratory.

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho National Laboratory (INL) and the state of Florida are collaborating on an innovative cybersecurity initiative aimed at protecting Florida’s water infrastructure from cyber threats.

This effort will create a Center of Excellence, with the goal of establishing a model that can be scaled and implemented across all 50 states. As one of the nation’s most comprehensive and accomplished programs in cybersecurity, the Florida Institute for Cybersecurity Research at the University of Florida (UF) will lend support and expertise to the program.

The partnership’s primary focus is developing a state-of-the-art Locks and Levees Platform designed to bolster cybersecurity defenses for the state’s critical water management systems.

This platform will serve as a vital training and simulation environment that will provide cybersecurity professionals with the skills to protect industrial control systems that manage flood control, water distribution and environmental protection.

INL has extensive experience developing sector-specific cybersecurity platforms that simulate cyberattacks on critical infrastructure, such as water management systems, electric grids and chemical processing plants. This expertise will now be applied to the needs of Florida’s water infrastructure.

“Idaho National Laboratory’s longstanding expertise in cybersecurity and operational technology is key to this initiative,” said Zach Tudor, associate laboratory director for INL’s National and Homeland Security directorate.

This project will also benefit from the UF, its Florida Institute for Cybersecurity Research advanced capabilities, and their support in complementary training and research to strengthen Florida’s cybersecurity posture.

Experts from INL, Florida’s DMS, the Cyber Readiness Institute and the University of Florida discuss securing Florida’s critical infrastructures at the 2024 Small Business for Cybersecurity Summit in Tallahassee. | INL

“This collaboration between the state of Florida and the Idaho National Laboratory is a major step toward securing our critical infrastructure,” said Florida Department of Management Services Secretary Pedro Allende, who previously served as deputy assistant secretary for infrastructure, risk and resilience policy at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. “The Center of Excellence will set a new standard for cybersecurity in water management systems and serve as a model for other states.”

The announcement of this collaboration happened last October in Gainesville, Florida, during the Small Business Cybersecurity Summit at UF. It highlighted the state’s commitment to protecting its critical infrastructure and leading the way in locks and levees cybersecurity.