Krung Thep Thai offers cuisine that is hot, spicy and delicious - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Prepare to spice it up with authentic Thai food at Krung Thep Thai Cuisine in downtown Idaho Falls.

Since 2014, native chefs have been cooking up incredible, irresistible Thai dishes that delight the taste buds at the iconic location on 355 Shoup Avenue.

Manager Kitiya “Dear” Key, shared three of the restaurant’s most popular dishes with us for this week’s East Idaho Eats.

First, she offered a steaming bowl of yellow curry — including “yellow curry paste, potatoes and carrots cooked in coconut milk,” the menu states.

“I think it’s so popular here because it’s the potato. We are in Idaho,” Key said.

The spicy, creamy texture was perfect on a chilly March afternoon.

Krung Thep Thai’s delicious, yellow curry has some kick to it! | Jordan Wood, EastIdahoNews.com

Another popular dish is the cashew nut stir fry, an a la carte entree served with jasmine rice and your choice of chicken, pork, tofu or beef.

“It’s stir-fried so we (cook) it in the wok,” Key said. “We stir fry it with really high heat, and we add some spice and the flavor to that dish.”

The sautéed, delicious blend features “stir-fried chili paste with soya bean, zucchini, celery, carrots, water chestnuts, onion and bell peppers; topped with cashew nuts,” according to the menu.

The incredible, cashew nut stir fry features a healthy blend of vegetables and meat served with a heaping bowl of jasmine rice. | Jordan Wood, EastIdahoNews.com

Many Thai connoisseurs are familiar with pad thai, but Key decided to share her personal, favorite dish, pad kee mao, featuring “pan-fried wide rice noodles with onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, bean sprouts, garlic and lots of fresh basil.”

“This one is balanced between a little bit sweetness, savory and sourness to it,” Key said. “I just like the flavor of this combination of everything in one dish.”

Dear Key’s favorite menu item is pad key mao. | Jordan Wood, EastIdahoNews.com

The restaurant’s delicious menu hosts a variety of a la carte meals, pan-fried noodles, rice dishes, curry entrees, noodle soups, soups, gourmet salads and appetizers.

The selection ranges from fresh spring rolls to tom yom soup and phra ram loang soang to spicy eggplant and ginger. Pineapple fried rice, wonton soup, crab rangoon, shrimp salad, crab fried rice and more are also featured items.

Guests can choose the level of spiciness for each dish – ranging from mild to medium to very hot!

The name “Krung Thep” means “Bangkok” in Thai.

The restaurant is open from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Sunday.

You can learn more at the restaurant’s website goldenasiaid.com or order food online here through DoorDash.