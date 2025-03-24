Lagoon Amusement Park pushes 2025 opening date - East Idaho News

FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) — Lagoon Amusement Park has delayed the opening of its 2025 season because of weather concerns over the weekend.

The park, which was originally set to open this weekend, is now scheduled to open on March 29 at 10 a.m. — weather permitting. The 2025 season is anticipated to run from that date until Nov. 2, 2025.

The delay of the park’s opening was done “for the safety and enjoyment of the guests and team members,” the park said in a press release.

For the 2025 season, regular single-day passes come out to about $105 after taxes and fees. Single-day passes for senior citizens come out to about $100, and youth passes come out to about $86.

Regular 2025 season passports for the park are being sold at a lower price until June 2, and come out to about $230 with the pre-season discount. Parking is typically $20 per vehicle per day, but the park also offers a season parking pass for $88 after taxes and fees.

Lagoon Amusement Park was first opened in 1886 and reportedly sees more than 1 million visitors each year. The park has more than 55 rides and various entertainment options.

The park recently announced that the zoo featured in the Wild Kingdom Train ride will be closing this year, and said many animals have already been rehomed. However, when announcing the delayed opening, the park also said it was bringing two new features this year: Carousel Candy and Peacock Parlour.

Carousel Candy promises to offer “a wonderland of sweet delights and unexpected treasures” for guests, while Peacock Parlour will offer frozen treats like gelato, ice cream, shakes, and more.

The park is also home to a historic pioneer village and a waterpark, in addition to other features.