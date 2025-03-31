LIVE UPDATES: Jury selection begins in Lori Vallow Daybell trial - East Idaho News

Lori Vallow Daybell is on trial in Maricopa County, Arizona on one charge of conspiracy to commit the murder of Charles Vallow, her fourth husband. Nate Eaton is live in the courtroom with updates. Please excuse any typos.

11:20 a.m. Personal observation: I’ve been in Phoenix since Saturday and have spoken with several people (lady who cut my hair, waitresses, grocery store clerks, etc.). Not one of them were aware of this case and had no idea who Lori Vallow Daybell was.

11:16 a.m. Judge mentions another potential juror and Lori says they want her struck for cause because of an answer to a question about police officers. Judge says he will consider it but for now, the juror remains on the list.

11:13 a.m. One juror transports a child with autism every day and Beresky recommends she be excused. Lori took a moment and consulted with her advisory attorney before saying, “I agree, your honor.”

11:10 a.m. Back on the record. Prosecutor computer now working. Judge continues to list potential jurors who have hardships and recommends they be excused. Prosecution and defense agree.

11:06 a.m. Court taking a short break while prosecution works to fix computer issues.

11:04 a.m. Potential jurors who advance from this list will be brought in tomorrow or later this week for individual voir dire (questioning). Twelve jurors and four alternates will be selected for the trial.

11 a.m. Judge continues to go through the list of juror numbers he believes should be excused. Prosecution and defense agree with his opinions.

10:55 a.m. Tom Evans, a juror from Lori Vallow Daybell’s Idaho trial, is in the courtroom with his wife Susan. He also attended Chad Daybell’s trial. Tom wrote a book about the cases.

10:54 a.m. One potential juror has a strong opinion about the case. Judge moves to have the juror dismissed. Prosecution and defense agree. Another has surgery scheduled for next week. They are excused.

10:52 a.m. Other potential jurors have watched news and other programs about the case. Others have health issues. One cannot sit for longer than 20 minutes.

10:47 a.m. Judge recommends excusing other potential jurors for a variety of reasons: one has a personal tragedy and says they can not focus on the case, another can not read or understand English, others will be out of town, etc.

10:44 a.m. Someone’s phone just went off and Beresky says, “Is someone’s phone on in the back?” A man apologizes and Beresky tells gallery that all phones need to be silenced.

10:43 a.m. FYI: I will refer to Treena Kay using her whole name or first name during the trial so as not to confuse with Kay Woodcock.

10:41 a.m. A few potential jurors have knowledge of the case so Beresky recommends they be dismissed. State and defense agree. Lori is answering the questions on behalf of the defense. Treena Kay asks that anyone with any knowledge of the case be dismissed.

10:40 a.m. Beresky begins by listing juror numbers who he believes should be excused for work obligations or other reasons (they’re moving, etc). Prosecution and defense do not object to the strikes. Lori is taking notes on a yellow pad.

10:36 a.m. There are two tables on each side of the courtroom with three people at each table – so defense could have 6 people and state could have 6. Currently there are 2 people on the prosecution side and 4 people on defense – Lori’s investigator sitting at the rear table. Hope that makes sense.

10:30 a.m. Judge calls up defense and prosecution to talk at the bench. There are around 15 people in the gallery.

10:29 a.m. Lori just walked in. She has curled hair, a black dress suit with a black/white blouse, no handcuffs and no leg shackles. She smiles as she walks in.

10:27 a.m. There are around 60 seats in the gallery for members of the public. This is a much larger courtroom compared to previous Daybell hearings. The seats are padded and, personal opinion, much more comfortable than the benches in Ada County.

10:25 a.m. Inside the courtroom for day 1 of Lori Vallow Daybell’s jury selection. Judge Justin Beresky is on the bench, Treena Kay is on behalf of the state, and Lori’s advisory attorneys are here. Lori is not in courtroom yet. No cameras for jury selection. Will post live updates here.