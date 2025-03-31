Meet Oliver. He's our Pet of the Week - East Idaho News

Oliver, a 7-year-old border collie mix, is our Pet of the Week.

Romi Weaver, Operations Manager at the Snake River Animal Shelter in Idaho Falls, describes him as a “sweet boy.”

He will do best in a family with kids 10 and older. Weaver isn’t sure how he is around cats, but says he does well around dogs.

He’s fully sponsored, which means there are no adoption fees for Oliver.

To meet him directly, stop by the shelter during business hours at 3000 Lindsay Boulevard.