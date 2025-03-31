Police identify deceased 8-year-old boy, mother shot in Utah - East Idaho News

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (KSL.com) — Police have identified an 8-year-old boy who died Friday in an apparent shooting in a Saratoga Springs townhome. His mother, who was also shot, remains in critical condition.

Saratoga Springs police released a statement Sunday naming Eli Painter as the boy who died and says investigators believe he was shot. It also identifies the wounded woman found with him as Jessica Lyman, 44, his mother.

A 15-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl were also in the house at 1244 North Willowbrook Lane, police said, with the girl making the initial call to police after finding her mother and brother unconscious.

Further details about the shooting and where the two were wounded were not made available.

When officers arrived at the home at 10:15 a.m. Friday, they discovered that Eli was “deceased without chance of revival,” the statement says.

Lyman was treated by paramedics and flown to a hospital in critical condition, where police said she remained Sunday.

On Friday, officers sealed off the home and began searching the area for witnesses. Police were also checking for possible surveillance video.

Forensic investigators and victim advocates were brought to the scene Friday. Police said Sunday that the identification of possible suspects is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Saratoga Springs police at 801-766-6503.