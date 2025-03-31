River otter trapping season closes Sunday in the Salmon Region - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho Fish and Game.

SALMON — The river otter harvest quota for Idaho’s Salmon Region was reached on Thursday, March 27. The otter trapping season for the entire region closes 72 hours after the harvest quota has been met. As a result, the otter season for the entire region closes at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, March 30.

Trappers will be allowed to keep otters trapped prior to 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, March 30, provided their personal quota of three has not been reached. Any otter trapped in the Salmon Region after 11:59 p.m. Sunday, March 30 must be surrendered to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game office, 99 Highway 93 North in Salmon for a $10.00 reward. The counties included in this closure are defined in the furbearer regulations as Custer and Lemhi counties.

Trappers may check for the most up-to-date statewide information on otter harvest limits and closures by visiting https://idfg.idaho.gov/trap/otter/quota or calling 1-800-323-4334. Please note that all otter seasons close on March 31.