Road restrictions in place across Bannock County due to weather - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Bannock County.

POCATELLO — Bannock County is temporarily limiting the weight and speed of commercial vehicles because of warmer weather. These rules will last until May 1 to help protect the roads from damage caused by freezing and thawing during the winter.

Starting now, vehicles are allowed only 350 pounds of weight per inch of tire width and cannot be wider than 12.5 feet. Vehicles of this size must also drive no faster than 30 miles per hour on affected roads.

Signs will be posted on these roads to alert drivers.

The rules will stay in place until May 1 unless they need to be extended.

“We put these rules in place to protect the roads from damage during the freeze-thaw cycle,” said Buddy Romriell, Assistant Public Works Director. “Heavy vehicles can damage the road and lead to expensive repairs, which we want to reduce as much as possible.”

As the frost and ice under the road melt, they turn into water that softens the ground.

Large vehicles can push this water like a wave under the road, causing damage like cracks and potholes.

These steps will help the roads last longer, save money, and keep everyone safer while driving.

For more information, visit the Bannock County Road & Bridge website or contact the office at (208) 233-9591.