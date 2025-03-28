Seasonal bike rental business allows customers to 'enjoy what Idaho Falls has to offer' - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS—Now that the weather is warming up, Jose Leon wants to encourage you to get out and enjoy nature.

The 34-year-old man launched Flying Bike with his girlfriend, Limairi Chavez, last spring in Idaho Falls. It’s a seasonal business with 10 bikes (no e-bikes) available for rent in front of Rush’s Kitchen Supply at 345 Lindsay Boulevard. Customers can rent them online 24/7 through the On Bike Share app.

Leon is planning a grand opening in mid-April to open the 2025 season. He’s excited for the business’s second year of operation.

“We got a lot of good feedback last year. Customers enjoyed this service being available to them,” Leon tells EastIdahoNews.com. “Not everyone owns a bike or has a way to transport one. This gives the public a convenient way to get outside, get some exercise and enjoy the outdoors.”

The rentals will be available until early November, weather permitting.

Leon works full-time in the retail industry, but this is an idea he’s kicked around since he was a kid. He’s observed similar services in other cities and thought Idaho Falls might benefit from a service like this.

Leon says it’s a unique way for others to “enjoy what Idaho Falls has to offer.”

“It brings the community together … and helps people get from point A to point B,” says Leon.

A view of the empty bike rental stands on March 27, 2025 from the parking lot of Rush’s Kitchen Supply in Idaho Falls. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

Leon wants the business to continue to grow and expand. He’d like to open other locations in town, and in other cities as well. He thinks this type of business would do well in Pocatello and Rexburg where there are a high percentage of college students.

“It could help them getting to classes on campus and moving around other areas of campus,” he says. “We’re always open to expanding to hotels and other areas around Idaho Falls.

Leon says having multiple locations in local communities would also make it easier for customers to return the bikes.

He’s grateful to Rush’s Kitchen Supply and other businesses in that parking lot for allowing him to use the space for his bike rentals.

Leon appreciates those who have supported him and looks forward to serving new customers.

“Come out here and enjoy the bikes. If you have any issues with locking or unlocking the bike, reach out to us. Our information is on the app,” he says.