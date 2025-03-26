You have to see this! Woman returns to sing national anthem at NBA game 22 years after head coach stepped in to help her - East Idaho News

COMING FULL CIRCLE — An unforgettable moment full of redemption happened earlier this month for a woman in front of thousands of people attending an NBA game.

Natalie Gilbert (Zito), sang the “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the age of 13 before a Portland Trail Blazers game in 2003. Video of her performance, shows her struggling to remember the words to the national anthem. She lets out an uncomfortable laugh and then goes silent as the crowd cheers for her.

What happens next is one of the coolest moments I’ve seen in sports.

The then-Trail Blazers head coach Maurice Cheeks walked up to Zito, put his arm around her and started singing alongside her.

“I just remember I was really sick and I didn’t feel like myself,” Zito recalled. “When I felt like I was very helpless and hopeless, coach walked right over — no hesitation — and helped me finish the song.”

It was that simple act of kindness that clearly went along way because 22 years later, on March 12, 2025, Zito returned to the court to sing the national anthem once again.

The Trail Blazers were playing at home against the New York Knicks, where Cheeks is now an assistant coach.

Throughout Zito’s performance, the camera pans to Cheeks who is seen smiling and clapping for Zito, who this time, sings the song beautifully all alone.

“At that age, 13, I was made fun of a lot but that moment has given me so much courage to keep going throughout my entire life in any kind of situation where I’ve struggled,” Zito explained. “I can face all my fears and I never give up.”

Zito and Cheeks were able to reunite before the game.