 25 local girls basketball players, 5 coaches get All-State nods - East Idaho News
Girls Basketball All-State

25 local girls basketball players, 5 coaches get All-State nods

  Published at
Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

state gallery 3
Sugar-Salem’s Andee Petterson drives to the basket against Bear Lake defender Peyten Crockett during Saturday’s 4A championship game. Petterson, a sophomore, has been named a First-Team All-State selection. | Pat Sutphin, EastIdahoNews.com
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

EASTERN IDAHO — Three championship banners were brought back to eastern Idaho by girls basketball teams this year, with Rockland, Sugar-Salem and Pocatello each claiming their respective classification’s title.

This week, All-State selections were named and the recognition continued to pour in for those schools and others.

District 5-6 schools dominated the 4A classification, with seven players selected among the 10 All-State teams spots — three of which coming from the undefeated state champion Sugar-Salem. And the Pocatello Thunder, who claimed their program’s first ever state championship, had its top two performers named First-Team All-State players, joined by Idaho’s all-time leading scorer, Skyline star Shay Shippen.

Across all six classifications, 25 D5-6 players were named All-State performers, and five local coaches were named Coach of the Year.

Find the full list of selections, including Players and Coaches of the Year, below.

Note: All-State selections are made by coaches from across the state and compiled by the Idaho Statesman.

6A

rigby over madison girls
Madison’s Mia Walsh (13) defends Rigby’s Kinzley Larsen (1). Both Walsh and Larsen have been named All-State selections. | Allan Steele, EastIdahoSports.com

Player of the Years: Brookeslee Colvin, Coeur d’Alene
22.6/5A/7.5R/4.1S/2.1B

Coach of the Year: Luke Sutton, Madison

First-Team:
Brookeslee Colvin, Coeur d’Alene
Kaity Haan, Boise
Riley Beck, Owyhee
Josie Davis, Owyhee
Berkley Jones, Eagle

Second-Team
Mia Walsh, Madison
Kya Davis, Borah
Kinzley Larsen, Rigby
Sarah Walker, Kuna
Avery Patricco, Boise

5A

pocatello girls ranking2
Pocatello’s Abby Lusk (1) uses the screen from teammate Oakley Hirschi (4). Lusk has been named the 5A Player of the Year. | Courtesy photo

Player of the Years: Abby Lusk, Pocatello

Coach of the Year: Sunny Evans, Pocatello

First-Team:
Abby Lusk, Pocatello
Kenna Garza, Pocatello
Shay Shippen, Skyline
Zoey Blackwell, Middleton
Mia Williams, Shelley

Second-Team
Addison Tanner, Blackfoot
Lexi Longhurst, Mountain Home
Brynlee Riedle, Idaho Falls
Brooke Hutchinson, Bishop Kelly
Brecken Mire, Sandpoint

4A

brianne bailey signing
South Fremont’s Brianne Bailey signs to play college basketball at Montana State University. Bailey was named the 4A Player of the Year. | Courtesy photo

Player of the Years: Brianne Bailey, South Fremont

Coach of the Year: Crystal Dayley, Sugar-Salem

First-Team:
Brianne Bailey, South Fremont
Andee Petterson, Sugar-Salem
Halle Wells, Bear Lake
Malia Miller, Timberlake
Taya Plew, Kimberly

Second-Team
Monika Nead, Sugar-Salem
Saydee Shaul, Bear Lake
Ashlyn Harris, Sugar-Salem
Aleksi Drollinger, Fruitland
Tayzlee Belnap, Marsh Valley

3A

Malad's Brynnlee Jones
Malad’s Brynlee Jones shoots a corner 3 against North Fremont in the first round of the State Tournament. Jones and teammate Izzy Haycock were each named 3A First-Team All-State performers. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Player of the Years: Taria Carter, Melba

Coach of the Year: Trevor Jones, Malad

First-Team:
Taria Carter, Melba
Brynlee Jones, Malad
Izzy Haycock, Malad
Rylie Calkins, Parma
Kaidance Kaiser, Parma

Second-Team
Aarey Harris, Parma
Taylor Sessions, North Fremont
Madalyn Green, Grangeville
Maycee Christensen, New Plymouth
Peyton Lenz, North Fremont

2A

Player of the Years: Lexi Schumacher, Prairie

Coach of the Year: Kristin Jones, Oakley

First-Team:
Lexi Schumacher, Prairie
Lexi Heuttig, Valley
Emma Krogh, Kamiah
Dakota Wadsworth, Oakley
Kyleigh Wolfe, Lakeside

Second-Team
Brynn Anderson, Butte County
Taylin Beck, Oakley
Kylie Schumacher, Prairie
Cambree Lyon, Butte County
Skylin Picard, Lapwai

1A

Rockland senior Calyn Permann shoots the ball past Genesee sophomore Miley Grieser on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, during the 1A State Championship game at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa. Rockland defeated Genesee 56-39 to claim the state title. Permann led her team in points with 20. | Photo courtesy Pat Sutphin
Rockland’s Calyn Permann shoots the ball past Genesee sophomore Miley Grieser during the 1A State Championship game. Permann was named the 1A Player of the year. | Photo courtesy Pat Sutphin

Player of the Years: Calyn Permann, Rockland

Coach of the Year: Jordan Black, Rockland

First-Team:
Calyn Permann, Rockland
Chloe Grieser, Genesee
Riley Walters, Salmon River
Andie Simpson, Carey
Alex Permann, Rockland

Second-Team
Lola Warren, Tri-Valley
Taylor Ewing, Salmon River
Sidney Freeman, Rockland
Monica Seubert, Genesee
Paje VanTassell, Dietrich

