25 local girls basketball players, 5 coaches get All-State nods - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — Three championship banners were brought back to eastern Idaho by girls basketball teams this year, with Rockland, Sugar-Salem and Pocatello each claiming their respective classification’s title.

This week, All-State selections were named and the recognition continued to pour in for those schools and others.

District 5-6 schools dominated the 4A classification, with seven players selected among the 10 All-State teams spots — three of which coming from the undefeated state champion Sugar-Salem. And the Pocatello Thunder, who claimed their program’s first ever state championship, had its top two performers named First-Team All-State players, joined by Idaho’s all-time leading scorer, Skyline star Shay Shippen.

Across all six classifications, 25 D5-6 players were named All-State performers, and five local coaches were named Coach of the Year.

Find the full list of selections, including Players and Coaches of the Year, below.

Note: All-State selections are made by coaches from across the state and compiled by the Idaho Statesman.

6A

Madison’s Mia Walsh (13) defends Rigby’s Kinzley Larsen (1). Both Walsh and Larsen have been named All-State selections. | Allan Steele, EastIdahoSports.com

Player of the Years: Brookeslee Colvin, Coeur d’Alene

22.6/5A/7.5R/4.1S/2.1B

Coach of the Year: Luke Sutton, Madison

First-Team:

Brookeslee Colvin, Coeur d’Alene

Kaity Haan, Boise

Riley Beck, Owyhee

Josie Davis, Owyhee

Berkley Jones, Eagle

Second-Team

Mia Walsh, Madison

Kya Davis, Borah

Kinzley Larsen, Rigby

Sarah Walker, Kuna

Avery Patricco, Boise

5A

Pocatello’s Abby Lusk (1) uses the screen from teammate Oakley Hirschi (4). Lusk has been named the 5A Player of the Year. | Courtesy photo

Player of the Years: Abby Lusk, Pocatello

Coach of the Year: Sunny Evans, Pocatello

First-Team:

Abby Lusk, Pocatello

Kenna Garza, Pocatello

Shay Shippen, Skyline

Zoey Blackwell, Middleton

Mia Williams, Shelley

Second-Team

Addison Tanner, Blackfoot

Lexi Longhurst, Mountain Home

Brynlee Riedle, Idaho Falls

Brooke Hutchinson, Bishop Kelly

Brecken Mire, Sandpoint

4A

South Fremont’s Brianne Bailey signs to play college basketball at Montana State University. Bailey was named the 4A Player of the Year. | Courtesy photo

Player of the Years: Brianne Bailey, South Fremont

Coach of the Year: Crystal Dayley, Sugar-Salem

First-Team:

Brianne Bailey, South Fremont

Andee Petterson, Sugar-Salem

Halle Wells, Bear Lake

Malia Miller, Timberlake

Taya Plew, Kimberly

Second-Team

Monika Nead, Sugar-Salem

Saydee Shaul, Bear Lake

Ashlyn Harris, Sugar-Salem

Aleksi Drollinger, Fruitland

Tayzlee Belnap, Marsh Valley

3A

Malad’s Brynlee Jones shoots a corner 3 against North Fremont in the first round of the State Tournament. Jones and teammate Izzy Haycock were each named 3A First-Team All-State performers. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Player of the Years: Taria Carter, Melba

Coach of the Year: Trevor Jones, Malad

First-Team:

Taria Carter, Melba

Brynlee Jones, Malad

Izzy Haycock, Malad

Rylie Calkins, Parma

Kaidance Kaiser, Parma

Second-Team

Aarey Harris, Parma

Taylor Sessions, North Fremont

Madalyn Green, Grangeville

Maycee Christensen, New Plymouth

Peyton Lenz, North Fremont

2A

Player of the Years: Lexi Schumacher, Prairie

Coach of the Year: Kristin Jones, Oakley

First-Team:

Lexi Schumacher, Prairie

Lexi Heuttig, Valley

Emma Krogh, Kamiah

Dakota Wadsworth, Oakley

Kyleigh Wolfe, Lakeside

Second-Team

Brynn Anderson, Butte County

Taylin Beck, Oakley

Kylie Schumacher, Prairie

Cambree Lyon, Butte County

Skylin Picard, Lapwai

1A

Rockland’s Calyn Permann shoots the ball past Genesee sophomore Miley Grieser during the 1A State Championship game. Permann was named the 1A Player of the year. | Photo courtesy Pat Sutphin

Player of the Years: Calyn Permann, Rockland

Coach of the Year: Jordan Black, Rockland

First-Team:

Calyn Permann, Rockland

Chloe Grieser, Genesee

Riley Walters, Salmon River

Andie Simpson, Carey

Alex Permann, Rockland

Second-Team

Lola Warren, Tri-Valley

Taylor Ewing, Salmon River

Sidney Freeman, Rockland

Monica Seubert, Genesee

Paje VanTassell, Dietrich