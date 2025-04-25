25 local girls basketball players, 5 coaches get All-State nods - East Idaho News

25 local girls basketball players, 5 coaches get All-State nodsPublished at
EASTERN IDAHO — Three championship banners were brought back to eastern Idaho by girls basketball teams this year, with Rockland, Sugar-Salem and Pocatello each claiming their respective classification’s title.
This week, All-State selections were named and the recognition continued to pour in for those schools and others.
District 5-6 schools dominated the 4A classification, with seven players selected among the 10 All-State teams spots — three of which coming from the undefeated state champion Sugar-Salem. And the Pocatello Thunder, who claimed their program’s first ever state championship, had its top two performers named First-Team All-State players, joined by Idaho’s all-time leading scorer, Skyline star Shay Shippen.
Across all six classifications, 25 D5-6 players were named All-State performers, and five local coaches were named Coach of the Year.
Find the full list of selections, including Players and Coaches of the Year, below.
Note: All-State selections are made by coaches from across the state and compiled by the Idaho Statesman.
6A
Player of the Years: Brookeslee Colvin, Coeur d’Alene
22.6/5A/7.5R/4.1S/2.1B
Coach of the Year: Luke Sutton, Madison
First-Team:
Brookeslee Colvin, Coeur d’Alene
Kaity Haan, Boise
Riley Beck, Owyhee
Josie Davis, Owyhee
Berkley Jones, Eagle
Second-Team
Mia Walsh, Madison
Kya Davis, Borah
Kinzley Larsen, Rigby
Sarah Walker, Kuna
Avery Patricco, Boise
5A
Player of the Years: Abby Lusk, Pocatello
Coach of the Year: Sunny Evans, Pocatello
First-Team:
Abby Lusk, Pocatello
Kenna Garza, Pocatello
Shay Shippen, Skyline
Zoey Blackwell, Middleton
Mia Williams, Shelley
Second-Team
Addison Tanner, Blackfoot
Lexi Longhurst, Mountain Home
Brynlee Riedle, Idaho Falls
Brooke Hutchinson, Bishop Kelly
Brecken Mire, Sandpoint
4A
Player of the Years: Brianne Bailey, South Fremont
Coach of the Year: Crystal Dayley, Sugar-Salem
First-Team:
Brianne Bailey, South Fremont
Andee Petterson, Sugar-Salem
Halle Wells, Bear Lake
Malia Miller, Timberlake
Taya Plew, Kimberly
Second-Team
Monika Nead, Sugar-Salem
Saydee Shaul, Bear Lake
Ashlyn Harris, Sugar-Salem
Aleksi Drollinger, Fruitland
Tayzlee Belnap, Marsh Valley
3A
Player of the Years: Taria Carter, Melba
Coach of the Year: Trevor Jones, Malad
First-Team:
Taria Carter, Melba
Brynlee Jones, Malad
Izzy Haycock, Malad
Rylie Calkins, Parma
Kaidance Kaiser, Parma
Second-Team
Aarey Harris, Parma
Taylor Sessions, North Fremont
Madalyn Green, Grangeville
Maycee Christensen, New Plymouth
Peyton Lenz, North Fremont
2A
Player of the Years: Lexi Schumacher, Prairie
Coach of the Year: Kristin Jones, Oakley
First-Team:
Lexi Schumacher, Prairie
Lexi Heuttig, Valley
Emma Krogh, Kamiah
Dakota Wadsworth, Oakley
Kyleigh Wolfe, Lakeside
Second-Team
Brynn Anderson, Butte County
Taylin Beck, Oakley
Kylie Schumacher, Prairie
Cambree Lyon, Butte County
Skylin Picard, Lapwai
1A
Player of the Years: Calyn Permann, Rockland
Coach of the Year: Jordan Black, Rockland
First-Team:
Calyn Permann, Rockland
Chloe Grieser, Genesee
Riley Walters, Salmon River
Andie Simpson, Carey
Alex Permann, Rockland
Second-Team
Lola Warren, Tri-Valley
Taylor Ewing, Salmon River
Sidney Freeman, Rockland
Monica Seubert, Genesee
Paje VanTassell, Dietrich