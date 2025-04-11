Crash cleared and runway reopens at Idaho Falls Airport - East Idaho News

UPDATE

As of 9:45 p.m., the crashed aircraft had been removed from the runway and it is now reopened.

Anyone experiencing flight delays should contact their airline for the most up-to-date flight information.

ORIGINAL STORY

IDAHO FALLS — A single-engine private airplane crashed on the main Idaho Falls Regional Airport runway Thursday night.

The crash occurred shortly before 7:50 p.m., according to an airport news release.

The release says the crash occurred during landing.

City spokesman Eric Grossarth said there were no injuries or fatalities, but there was significant damage to the aircraft.

As a result Runway 3-21, the main runway at Idaho Falls Airport has been closed. The airport is working to clear the scene as quickly as possible to minimize the impact on arriving aircraft.

