Idaho man charged with attempted murder after house fire - East Idaho News

NAMPA (KIVI) — A violent attack and subsequent house fire on Monday left one person seriously injured and a Nampa man in police custody.

Nampa Police responded to a report just after 7 p.m. in the 1000 block of 3rd Street North Officers arrived to find a mobile home engulfed in flames and quickly detained Steven Clifford Delisle Jr., 45, who was at the scene.

Police say that Delisle allegedly attacked someone known to him at the residence and then set the home on fire during a dispute. The victim, who suffered serious injuries, was transferred to a nearby hospital.

Delisle is being held at the Ada County Jail on a $1 million bond. He faces charges of attempted murder, first-degree arson, and destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence.

“We are committed to ensuring the safety of our residents and addressing such acts of violence with the utmost diligence,” said Nampa Police Detective Noah Monroe in a press release.