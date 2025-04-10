Man charged with attempted murder arrested after troopers notified of no-contact order violation - East Idaho News

BONNEVILLE COUNTY — A traffic stop by Idaho State Police resulted in a man charged with attempted second-degree murder being arrested Tuesday morning.

According to the news release, ISP in Idaho Falls was notified by the Soda Springs Police Department about Samual Zane Erickson, 29, violating a no-contact order.

A trooper located Erickson’s vehicle near the intersection of Ammon and Lincoln roads. The release states the Erickson stopped his vehicle and ordered a woman out of the car.

A second trooper found the woman nearby without any shoes and identified her as the protected party under the no-contact order.

When Erickson was stopped, a DUI investigation was started, and the 29-year-old was later arrested for driving under the influence.

He was found to have a bench warrant out of Caribou County for violating the conditions of his release from jail and that a violation of the no-contact order did occur.

According to the court records, Erickson was charged on March 3 with three felonies, including attempted strangulation, attempted second-degree murder and domestic battery inflicting traumatic injury.

The release states Erickson was booked into the Bonneville County Jail on the DUI charge, violating the no-contact order and the warrants out of Caribou County.

Erickson is scheduled to appear before Magistrate Judge Brendon Taylor for a pre-trial conference at 8:10 a.m. April 30 for the DUI charge.

Though Erickson has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.