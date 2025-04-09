Upcoming Veterans Ball will raise funds for historic memorial building in Pocatello - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Cornerstone Caregiving of Pocatello and Brookdale Senior Living in Chubbuck.

POCATELLO – Cornerstone Caregiving of Pocatello and Brookdale Senior Living proudly present the Veterans Fundraising Ball, a heartfelt evening dedicated to honoring and supporting our local heroes.

It’s happening on Saturday, June 7 at Phil Meador Subaru, 1437 Yellowstone Avenue in Pocatello.

This elegant evening promises a memorable experience featuring live entertainment, a delicious dinner, a silent auction, dancing and professional photos.

All proceeds will benefit the ongoing restoration and preservation of the Bannock County Veterans Memorial Building, a treasured landmark that stands as a lasting tribute to the brave men and women who have served our nation.

“We’re thrilled to bring the community together for a cause that means so much,” said organizers from Cornerstone Caregiving and Brookdale Senior Living. “This is a chance to celebrate our veterans, enjoy a wonderful evening, and contribute to a meaningful legacy.”

Whether you come to honor a loved one, support the cause, or simply enjoy a fantastic night out, the Veterans Fundraising Ball is not to be missed. Dress to impress and join us in making a lasting impact for our local veterans and the community.

The event will start at 5 p.m. Tickets are $30 per person for those under 55. For those over 55, the cost is $20. Couples are $45. To buy tickets or learn more, call Savannah McCoy at (208) 242-8939.

