YouTube star Stuart Edge answers 7 Questions with Emmy (and does a magic trick!) - East Idaho News

Stuart Edge is an entertainer best known for his viral internet videos that have garnered over 500 million views and gained him a social audience of over 3 million followers.

Stuart has performed with Jimmy Fallon and has traveled across the country doing magic tricks, producing videos and making people smile.

I recently caught up with Stuart at RootsTech in Salt Lake City and we sat down for 7 Questions. Here’s what I asked him:

How did you get your start on YouTube?

How do you come up with all your creative video edits?

What has been your most watched video?

What do you think makes a good viral video?

I live in Idaho. What’s your favorite way to have one of our famous potatoes?

We’re here at RootsTech. What have you learned about family history?

Do you have some advice for me and our viewers?

Watch my entire interview with Stuart in the video player above and follow him on his YouTube channel, Facebook and Instagram.

Missed any of my previous interviews? Watch them all here. And if you have an idea of someone I should interview or just want to say hi, email me: emmy@eastidahonews.com.