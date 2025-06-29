At least 2 killed in ‘ambush-style’ shooting in northern Idaho; shooter still firing - East Idaho News

COUER D’ALENE – At least two people are dead and multiple others could be injured after firefighters were ambushed while responding to a fire in northern Idaho Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to a brush fire on Canfield Mountain in the area of East Nettleton Gulch Road around 1:20 p.m. for a report of a fire, Kootenai County Sheriff Robert Norris said in a news conference. Shots began being fired around 2 p.m. and the shooter is still active.

“This is a very, very fresh situation. We are actively taking sniper fire as we speak,” Norris said, adding that civilians “may be stuck or in shock on the mountain.”

WATCH | Sheriff holds news conference about ambush shooting in northern Idaho

Norris said it’s unknown how many shooters are involved and multiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene.

Firefighters stand on 15th Street on Sunday, June 29, 2025. An “active shooter incident” has been reported in Kootenai County near Canfield after firefighters were reportedly attacked in an “ambush.” | Kathy Plonka/The Spokesman-Review

Spokane County Sheriff John Nowels said Spokane County is sending air resources and support.

“This is a heinous direct assault on our brave firefighters,” Idaho Governor Brad Little posted on Facebook. “I ask all Idahoans to pray for them and their families as we wait to learn more. Teresa and I are heartbroken. As this situation is still developing, please stay clear from the area to allow law enforcement and firefighters to do their jobs.”

Kootenai County Emergency Management issued an emergency shelter-in-place for people in the area of Canfield Mountain Trailhead and Nettleton Gulch Road.

“Gut-wrenching news coming from Coeur d’Alene,” Rep. Mike Simpson posted on X. “As the situation develops, our thoughts and prayers are with the brave firefighters and all first responders on the scene.”

Norris told the public to stay away from the area and police are working to “neutralize” the person or people who are shooting at law enforcement.

This is a developing story. We will post more details as we learn more.