Blackfoot fires up for the official state barbecue competition - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT– Smoke-N-Wings will hold its annual state barbecue competition at the Blackfoot Airport this Friday, June 27th.

“We’re a Kansas City Barbecue Society-sanctioned state barbecue competition, and it’s the governor who declares this a state competition through proclamation. We have teams from all over the United States and from Canada coming to compete at the Blackfoot Airport,” said event organizer Steve McClellan.

As this is the only Kansas City Barbecue Society in the state, the competition winner will automatically qualify for the Jack Daniels World Competition and the Kansas City Royal Invitational, two of the largest barbecue competitions in the world.

“We’ve been doing this for five years, but this is our second year being sanctioned by the Kansas City Barbecue Society, so before it was just an amateur competition … our goal was to always be sanctioned, and that started last year,” said McClellan.

RELATED | Organizers gearing up for Idaho State BBQ competition this weekend in Blackfoot

Teams competing will be required to cook four meats, chicken, pork ribs, pork shoulder or butt and beef brisket.

Along with the main competitors, the event hosts a barbecue competition for kids with two divisions, one for ages 5-10 and the other for ages 11-16.

The main event will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday night. Along with plenty of barbecue, the classic rock band Two Bald Guys will perform live, and a silent auction will benefit the Bingham County Mayor’s Scholarship Fund.

“We gave away 62 scholarships this year to high school seniors, and we raised $10,000 in our auction last year,” said McClellan. “Of course, there’s more funds coming in for those 62 scholarships, but that was a huge chunk of money coming into the scholarship fund.”

The event is free to attend, and many award-winning teams will sell their barbecue to the public.

The competition winners will be announced the next day, on Saturday evening.

For more information, you can visit their website here.