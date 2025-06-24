Center Stage Theatre reveals five shows for new season  - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The stage has been set for next year as a local theatre announced its lineup, which includes five different shows for the season.

Center Stage Theatre in Idaho Falls revealed the 2026 productions at a black tie event Monday night. There was a sneak peek of a few musical numbers from each play.

To kick off the fourth season of entertainment, Center Stage is bringing “Guys and Dolls” during the winter. It’s a classic musical set in the early 1950s in New York City. It will run from Feb. 13 to March 28.

The Sound of Music will come in the spring from April 24 to June 6. The movie that came out in the 1960s starred Julie Andrews and has popular songs like “My Favorite Things.”

In summer, there will be Shrek: the Musical. It’s based on the hit DreamWorks animation film. It will run from July 10 to Aug. 22.

“It’s creepy, kooky and spooky.” The Addams Family is coming during the fall in time for Halloween from Sept. 18 to Oct. 31.

“There’s some shows that we have been working very hard to get. The Addams Family… we have been trying for a couple of years for that one and so we are super excited to bring that. It’s a southeast Idaho favorite,” said Chandler Dye with Center Stage Theatre.

A performance done by The Addams Family actors. | Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

Then, A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens will be the holiday musical from Nov. 25 to Dec. 23. This specific production will be brought back every three years.

“We are super excited to bring back ‘A Christmas Carol’, our first repeat show at Center Stage Theatre and it’s going to be a great one. Audiences loved it and it’s going to be a magical season,” Dye said.

Dye added the support from the community has been positive since the theatre opened in 2023.

“We went from our shows selling well… to almost every single show selling out,” Dye said.

The most recent, Fiddler on the Roof, has been one of the most successful so far. There are still shows left to watch in the current season. Hairspray kicks off on July 11 and will run until Aug. 23. There’s also School of Rock and Elf.

Season tickets are being sold now. Click here to learn more. Center Stage is located at 3175 North Lockheed Circle.

“Come support the arts in the community,” Dye said. “Center Stage is southeast Idaho’s premier family theatre. You are going to get amazing theatre that is family-friendly and won’t break the bank to enjoy high-quality entertainment.”