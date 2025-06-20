Christ’s Love Vineyard takes over historic Pocatello church - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The historic 121-year-old First Congregational United Church of Christ (FCUCC), at 309 North Garfield, has been sold to Christ’s Love Vineyard, a non-denominational Christian-based church.

The new pastors, Kimberly and Dustin Andrew, are excited to begin a new, spirit-filled chapter in the building, which has been an integral part of the Pocatello community for over a century.

Christ’s Love Vineyard has been part of the Pocatello faith community for 30 years. The congregation most recently worshiped at the site, which many locals remember as the old Bengal Hut on 2nd Street.

According to the couple, they had outgrown that location as their church family has grown to nearly 100 worshipers, including many families with young children.

Both Kimberly and Dustin, who are east Idaho natives, believe it was the Lord’s hand that helped Christ’s Love Vineyard obtain the FCUCC building.

“We had been fervently praying for a new building,” said Dustin. “One night, the Lord prompted me to look at some MLS listings, and this was the first one that popped up. And here we are.”

Dustin, a contractor, and Kimberly, a counselor, have been burning the candle at both ends, scrubbing and upgrading the old church. They welcome volunteers willing to help with cleaning, maintenance, and repairs.

The word is out that Christ’s Love Vineyard is in the neighborhood, prompting many residents to stop and see what’s happening. | Lisa Lete, EastIdahoNews.com

“We trust that the Lord will send the right people our way,” said Kimberly. “Come and see us and we’ll put you to work.”

While cleaning out the church, the Andrews have discovered many old photos, a box of old hymnals, and a Bible from 1845. The public is welcome to come and claim any pictures that might belong to them, and anyone who would like an old hymnal is welcome to take one.

With the transition to Christ’s Love Vineyard, the church refuge will no longer be a part of the building, as Christ’s Love Vineyard is not set up for overnight stays. However, the pastors remain committed to continuing to help those in need by offering spiritual guidance and support and assisting individuals in overcoming their circumstances.

Additionally, the thrift shop that once operated there will officially close down. A church rummage sale, featuring clothes, furniture, home décor, and more, will be held on Friday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with a special offer to fill a bag for $3.

The church will continue hosting Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at the new location. It also offers its own 12-step recovery program and a youth group for ages 12 to 17. Additionally, the church hosts an annual women’s retreat in Challis each fall.

The Andrews plan to continue the tradition of inviting community members and people of other faiths to play the grand piano and the historic pipe organ during the First Friday Art Walk in Historic Old Town Pocatello.

“This is the oldest organ in town. Playing it helps keep it in tune,” said Dustin.

Christ’s Love Vineyard breathes new life into this old Pocatello landmark. | EastIdahoNews.com, file photo

“We are grateful that this opportunity came at just the right time,” said Kimberly. “Our prayer is that we can enhance the beauty of things like the stained-glass windows and old-fashioned wooden pews and honor the history of this place, all while providing a welcoming space where people can come together in faith, healing, and fellowship.”

“We want to open up the church and the gym for weddings, gatherings, and sports,” Kimberly added. “We are prayerfully asking the Lord what is needed and what we can do that is different.”

The church’s traditional music-filled Sunday morning services will begin at 10:30 a.m. sometime in July, featuring musicians playing drums, bass guitar, and piano.

“It’s going to take a lot of time and money, but we want to restore this church and turn it back into a full house of worship for the entire community,” the Andrews concluded. “We do this because we love the Lord.”

Those interested in learning more about Christ’s Love Vineyard can follow them on Facebook or at Christ’s Love Vineyard . The church pastors can also be reached at 208-851-9555 or 208-851-9556.