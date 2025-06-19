Cultures to unite at Pocatello’s World Refugee Day celebration - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The Gate City will once again open its arms to the world during this year’s World Refugee Day celebration, set for Friday, June 20, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Lookout Point. Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad is expected at the event to read a proclamation declaring the day Pocatello “World Refugee Day.”

World Refugee Day, observed globally on June 20 since 2001, celebrates the cultural connections, solidarity, and resilience of those fleeing violence or persecution. According to the Idaho Office for Refugees, Idaho has welcomed refugees since 1975, with an average of 800 arrivals annually from over 20 countries, including the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Afghanistan, Ukraine, Syria and Venezuela.

This year’s theme, “Community as a Superpower,” reflects how Idahoans have rallied to support refugees despite recent challenges, including a pause in new arrivals that has prolonged family separations.

Hosted by Bridge Idaho, a nonprofit group based in Pocatello, the event is free and promises an evening filled with food, music, dance, songs, games and activities that highlight the diverse cultures enriching the community.

Bridge Idaho helps with essentials like housing, transportation and household furnishings, fosters cross-cultural understanding and education, and advocates for refugees’ rights to promote long-term integration.

Lena Contor, who is originally from Ukraine and now based in Pocatello, leads Bridges Idaho’s Ukraine relief efforts and helped coordinate the event.

“The celebration will feature representation from Ukraine, Armenia, the Philippines, Mexico, Burkina Faso, Haiti, Ghana, Taiwan, Venezuela, Greece, Ivory Coast, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Poland, Japan, Moldova, Nigeria, Rwanda, and Laos,” she said. “I’m especially excited about the Mowry dancers from New Zealand, who will be performing here for the first time.”

Pocatello has gained national recognition as one of the most successful refugee resettlement places in the nation.

The city’s approach, in collaboration with local groups, churches and volunteers, provides refugees with long-term support and opportunities for employment.

Organizers of World Refugee Day say the gathering showcases the best that Pocatello has to offer, celebrating the contributions of neighbors who bring traditions and resilience from around the world.

For more information and resources, visit idahorefugees.org or bridgesidaho.org