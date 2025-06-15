Family of Idaho CEO found dead says he was victim of fraud and homicide - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The family of an Idaho CEO found dead in a Baltimore hotel “strongly objects” to what police are saying about his death.

Nicholas Manning, CEO of West Valley Medical Center in Caldwell and former COO of Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, died while on a business trip to Maryland this month. The Baltimore Police Department says the 46-year-old was discovered “obviously deceased” shortly after 2 p.m. on June 6 at a hotel in the 700 block of Aliceanna Street.

Police did not observe any signs of trauma, and Manning’s body was transported to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy, according to Baltimore Police Department spokesperson Lindsey Eldridge. She says police found Manning while responding to a report of a possible overdose.

Manning’s family disputes what police are saying and, in a statement sent to EastIdahoNews.com Saturday, says they feel compelled to speak out.

“We possess direct and credible evidence that confirms Nicholas N. Manning was the victim of fraud and homicide,” the statement says. “In regards to the Baltimore Police Department’s comments, there are currently no official reports available to the public. We, as a family, strongly object to the statement issued by the Baltimore Police Department.”

Manning’s family says they are pursuing “every available legal and investigative avenue to ensure the truth is uncovered and justice is served.”

“Nicholas was a respected healthcare executive, a brilliant mind, and a cherished member of our family. He deserves dignity, transparency, and above all—justice,” the statement says. “We sincerely thank those who have offered support and ask for continued respect during this incredibly painful time.”

Manning had been in his position at West Valley Medical Center for less than a year, having been named CEO in November 2024. He previously worked as chief operating officer at EIRMC since 2017.

During his time in eastern Idaho, he also served on the boards of directors for the Idaho Falls Symphony and United Way of Bonneville County.

“Nicholas Manning was a dedicated and mission-driven leader who loved connecting people to our shared purpose,” said Evan Ray, President, HCA Healthcare’s Mountain Division. “He spent 17 years serving patients, colleagues, and communities as a healthcare leader…Nick was a thoughtful and inspirational leader, and he will be deeply missed by all whose lives and careers he touched.”