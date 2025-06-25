Four arrested after luxury sports cars are caught drag racing through Grand Teton National Park - East Idaho News

MOOSE, Wyo. — Four people were arrested Tuesday evening after rangers caught a group of luxury sports cars drag racing through Grand Teton National Park.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. on Teton Park Road, a two-lane route heavily traveled by visitors, park staff, and wildlife. According to a news release, multiple high-end vehicles were seen racing in both lanes.

Twelve law enforcement rangers responded and conducted traffic stops at several locations throughout the park. Four people were taken into custody and two vehicles were impounded.

“This kind of behavior is unsafe, irresponsible, and completely unacceptable in a national park,” said Grand Teton Superintendent Chip Jenkins. “It puts visitors, staff, and wildlife at serious risk.”

Park roads are governed by reduced speed limits to protect both people and animals, including moose, bears, elk, and bison. They often cross roads without warning.

Grand Teton National Park reminds visitors to: