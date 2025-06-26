'God used this program to save my life.' Local woman graduates from treatment program - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Sarah Cartier is grateful for her criminal past, for bringing her to where she is today.

Members of the Bonneville County Wood Court celebrated Wednesday morning as Cartier graduated from the program, which is helping her to overcome her drug addiction and be a better “mother, daughter, sister and friend.”

Cartier said her drug addiction had gotten to the point where she didn’t want to continue living, and she felt as if she had no way out.

“I either wanted to get better, or I just didn’t want to be here,” said Cartier. “I just was done, you know, in my soul, and my spirit, it was broken. I had, of course, made the decision to be that way, but I just wanted to be a good mom, and I wanted to be a good daughter and a good sister and a good friend, and just be who I knew I could be. But my addiction had me so tainted.”

Cartier during her graduation from Wood Court. | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

In July 2023, Cartier was sentenced to a rider program after being charged with felonies for eluding an officer, possession of a controlled substance, and misdemeanors for possession of marijuana, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting or obstructing officers.

RELATED | Woman charged after allegedly driving off as officer investigated her for theft

Cartier says she appeared for her sentencing expecting to be put on probation and was surprised when she was put on a retained jurisdiction or a “rider,” which required her to complete a treatment program in prison for one year.

RELATED | What is a rider?

“I would have been really lucky to have gotten (probation) considering all the things I had done in a period of time to keep racking up charges and felonies,” said Cartier. “But I really knew that the rider wouldn’t do me any good. I just knew that it wouldn’t help me.”

Cartier’s diploma from Wood Court. | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

Cartier contacted her defense lawyer, Kelly Mallard, and advocated for herself, pleading with him to help her apply for the Wood Court treatment program, which she had attempted once before. Halfway through her rider program, she was accepted.

“I needed guidance, and I need help, and I knew Wood Court would provide that for me,” said Cartier. “When I did Wood Court before, it didn’t click. … Things didn’t click like they did now, and I’m so grateful for it. This program, it’s life-changing. God used this program to save my life.”

Wood Court has been an available treatment program in Bonneville County since 2008 and in Bannock County since 2015, acting as a “last chance” for those struggling with “criminal thinking” and are multiple-time offenders.

RELATED | ‘Last-chance’ program helps drug addicts win the ‘battle for (their) life’

Senior District Judge Dane Watkins presented Cartier with her graduation certificate, saying Cartier worked hard to be accepted into Wood Court and praising her obvious gratitude for the program and team that make it possible.

“It’s the gratitude that warms my heart because this didn’t have to happen,” said Watkins. “Every now and then, the stars align, and they’ll align for all of you at some point in your life, somewhere. For (Sarah), it was this.”

Cartier with her family and friends following Wood Court graduation. | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

Sarah advised the rest of the group, who are still going through treatment, to be honest, and allow the program to change the way they think.

“I’ve made so many great friends along the way, and this team loves you. They care for you and want you to succeed,” said Cartier. “You just have to fight the good fight, just fight.”

After graduating from the treatment program, Cartier says her new goal is to become a recovery coach and help others who are in the same position she was in before Wood Court.

“I’m so grateful for everyone that’s been by my side and fought for me and loved me through it,” says Cartier. “It’s an incredible program that I will always be grateful for.”

Click here to learn more about the Wood Court program.