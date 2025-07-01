Gov. Little orders flags be flown at half staff following attack in northern Idaho - East Idaho News

BOISE — Flags will be flown at half-staff to honor the firefighters slain in an ambush attack in northern Idaho.

Gov. Brad Little issued the order Monday a day after the attack killed two firefighters and seriously injured another.

On June 29, firefighters from Coeur d’Alene Fire Department and Kootenai County Fire and Rescue responded to a call on Canfield Mountain, just outside of Coeur d’Alene. After arriving, firefighters were shot at by an unknown suspect later identified by a Spokesman-Review law enforcement source as 20-year-old Wess Roley.

Officials believe the suspect intentionally started the fire to lure firefighters in.

Little issued a statement about the attack in a Monday morning news release.

“The entire State of Idaho grieves the profound loss of the firefighters killed in the shocking ambush in North Idaho. All our public safety officers, especially our firefighters, bravely confront danger on a daily basis but we have never seen a heinous act of violence like this on our firefighters before. This is not Idaho. This indescribable loss is felt deeply by all those in the firefighting community and beyond. Please join Teresa and me as we continue to pray for the victims and their loved ones,” Little said.

Flags will remain at half staff until the day after the firefighters’ memorial service is held. The date of the service has not yet been determined.