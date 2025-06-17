Greenacres school zone in Pocatello gets safer crossings and sidewalks - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Greenacres is the place to be — at least for city construction crews this summer — as they work on a major project to make the walk to and from school safer for students and staff at Greenacres Elementary.

Construction is underway on the East Oak Street Child Pedestrian Safety Improvements Project. It focuses on the busy stretch of road between Hyde Avenue and North 15th Avenue directly in front of Greenacres Elementary School and across the street from The Pocatello Greenhouse.

Funded through a $250,000 grant administered by the Local Highway Technical Assistance Council, with state funds allocated by the Idaho Legislature, the project includes significant infrastructure upgrades designed to protect young pedestrians.

“This project was selected because of its proximity to the school and its potential to improve safety for kids walking back and forth to school,” Jeff Mansfield, Pocatello’s public works director and city engineer, told EastIdahoNews.com. “The plan is for this project to be done at the end of summer in time for back to school.”

Planned improvements include replacing the asphalt on East Oak Street and the school parking lot, installing new sidewalks, curbs, gutters, bulb-outs, curb ramps, and driveway access points, as well as adding modern safety features, such as a rectangular rapid flashing beacon, pedestrian crossing signs, and fresh pavement markings.

While construction crews work through the summer, pedestrian access will remain open. The city is committed to minimizing disruptions.

Since elementary school playgrounds often attract children even during the summer months, parents and caregivers are advised to caution their children against playing on construction equipment or within the designated construction area around the schoolyard.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience as we work to create a safer environment for our children,” Mansfield said. “These upgrades will make a big difference for staff, students, and families.”

For more information or updates on the project, contact the City of Pocatello Engineering Department at (208) 234-6225.