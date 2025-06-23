Growing up in Pocatello's Triangle Neighborhood: A memoir of youth, faith and redemption - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A teacher at Pocatello High School and an encounter with a stranger in San Antonio, Texas, were the sparks that inspired Pocatello native Presley Vann to write his memoir, “Pocatello: The Starting Place of Grace.”

The teacher encouraged young Vann to start journaling, which he grew to enjoy. Years later, the stranger’s curiosity about Vann’s Pocatello t-shirt led to a conversation that stirred memories of his youth in the Gate City’s historic Triangle Neighborhood, referred to as “the projects” back then.

The stranger told him, “You need to write a book,” and that’s precisely what he did.

Recently published and released by Inicio Publishing, “Pocatello: The Starting Place of Grace” is titled in honor of Vann’s late mother, Lillie, who showed him the grace and unconditional love that helped shape his life, despite his repeated bad decisions.

Born in 1950 at St. Anthony Hospital, Vann attended Bonneville and Roosevelt Elementary, Franklin Junior High, and Pocatello High School, where he was well-liked and excelled at sports. He then attended Idaho State University.

He attended the Bethel Baptist Church, which is still located at 401 North 5th Avenue, in its original location, and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The book is a raw account of Vann’s life growing up amid poverty, segregation, loss, and street life — but it’s also a tribute to small-town America, music, family and the power of faith.

“Pocatello was a wonderful place to grow up,” Vann said. “I think of Pocatello when I see a Norman Rockwell painting. I loved the holiday season – the beautiful winters, the Christmas parties, and the music. Everyone had a big bowl of nuts and a nutcracker, and there was always plenty of apple cider.”

But life in The Triangle — the part of town where nearly all of the city’s Black families lived — wasn’t always like a Norman Rockwell scene. The neighborhood had narrow streets, little green space, and a lack of parks for children to play in. There were the challenges of racial barriers and the typical temptations of youth.

Author Presley Vann as a young man living in The Triangle of Pocatello. | Courtesy photo

Life took what Vann described as a “weird turn” when his father, Alfred, a laborer for the Union Pacific Railroad, started taking him to the town’s speakeasies as a child. A big part of his formative years unfolded in the shadowy corners of places like the Jim Dandy Club and Tiny’s, where gambling, drugs, booze, and prostitution were commonplace.

“These were bootlegging places. There were never any other children there. I’d find a corner and watch and listen,” Vann recalled. “I was drawn to this atmosphere. I enjoyed the people shuckin’, jiving, smoking, drinking, talking, and playing the blues.”

The allure of that lifestyle eventually contributed to Vann’s struggles with addiction — a battle he expands upon in the pages of his book.

“The speakeasy environment led to a Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde personality,” he said. “It put me in a different mindset. My head was spinning, which led to poor choices.”

Vann left Pocatello in the early 1970s, joining the U.S. Marine Corps to straighten out his life and escape jail time. After a few tumultuous years, he turned his life over to Jesus, fought his demons, and built a successful career in the sound electronics industry.

“My mother always told me it was all about Jesus, and she was right. She was right about everything,” he said.

Vann credits one of his best decisions in life to his Pocatello roots — marrying his best friend and sweetheart, Deborah. The couple began dating in 1967 and have now been married for 53 years.

“Deborah is my rock and my foundation,” Vann said. “She is a strong Christian woman and a force behind the completion of my book.”

Vann’s high school friend Marcus Rogers of Pocatello said, “This isn’t just a book about Presley’s life, it’s a book about our town.”

Rogers shares excerpts from the book on the Pocatello History Facebook page to encourage anyone who grew up in Pocatello during this era or who wants to learn more about the city’s past to read the book.

Vann and his wife plan to return to Pocatello this summer to visit the old neighborhood and host a book signing.

“Pocatello: The Starting Place of Grace” is available on Amazon , Barnes & Noble , and other major online retailers.