Learn about Artemis mission, man's return to the moon at BYU-Idaho AstroFest - East Idaho News

REXBURG — The physics department at Brigham Young University-Idaho is hosting a space-themed event called AstroFest.

It’s happening on June 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Romney building and on the Spori Quad.

Those who attend will learn about the Artemis mission, man’s return to the moon, and many other topics. There will be stuff happening inside and outside.

Indoor activities will be held inside the Romney Building. Featured activities include planetarium shows, a geology museum, robotics, craft activities, hands-on activities, and more.

Outdoors in the South Spori Quad will be other activities, such as telescopes, rocket launching, art activities, and other challenges.

Physics and astrology professor Stephen McNeil has worked alongside others to bring AstroFest to Rexburg since it began in 2017.

Originally called “Eclipse fest,” the event has grown and expanded in size to include more activities and a wider range of subjects.

“We kind of increased the area of reach,” said McNeil.

The most popular activity depends on the age group. One of the popular events McNeil cites is the meteorite dig.

“They find an actual meteor that they get to take home,” said McNeil.

AstroFest is free. Kids can win a free sticker.

Resources for the event are provided by faculty and different departments of BYU-Idaho. Concessions will be available through IBC student businesses.

McNeil hopes families enjoy the activities and effort put in by the school.

“Hopefully, they can see the fun that science has to offer,” said McNeil.

Visit the “Astrofest” page on the BYU-Idaho website to learn more.