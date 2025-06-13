Local demonstration to show support for Donald Trump in counter to No Kings Day protest - East Idaho News

AMMON — A local group is hosting a demonstration outside the Walmart on 25th East (Hitt Road) in a counter-protest to the No Kings Day protests on Saturday.

Patriots for Peace, sponsored by Americans for Advancing Awareness and Action, will hold their demonstration at 4 p.m. on the sidewalk in front of Walmart.

The No Kings Day protest is a nationwide political movement by the 50501 organization. It involves 50 states, 50 protests, and one day of protests over President Donald Trump’s military parade and birthday on Saturday. There are local No Kings Day protests in Idaho Falls, Pocatello, and Driggs, as well as events in Twin Falls and Boise.

An organizer of the Patriots for Peace demonstration, Holly Stone, told EastIdahoNews.com that her group supports law enforcement and Trump’s policies, like his immigration laws.

“I’m certainly not in agreement that Donald Trump is acting like a king,” Stone said. “He is acting on the mandate that he received when he was elected. This is the platform he ran on, and the vast majority of the country supported that.”

She said the demonstration would also address individuals and groups allegedly funding the protests seen nationwide.

“We feel quite convinced that there are individuals as well as groups who are doing that. One of them appears to be Christine Walton, one of the Walmart heiresses, which is why we’re going to be in front of Walmart,” Stone said.

Walton paid for a full-page ad in The New York Times promoting No Kings Day protests.

The retail chain has distanced itself from the ad.

“The advertisements from Christy Walton are in no way connected to or endorsed by Walmart. She does not serve on the board or play any role in decision-making at Walmart,” the company said in a statement to CBS MoneyWatch.

Stone said this event is open to the public, but with short notice, she hopes to see a significant crowd.

She said Patriots for Peace are holding their demonstration in Ammon, whereas the No Kings Day protest in Idaho Falls is at the Friendship Garden, to avoid confrontation.

“We just all want to get our message out and let people know,” Stone said.

For those interested in attending Patriot for Peace’s demonstration, Stone advised parking on the west side of the Walmart parking lot. From there, walk toward the sidewalk on 25th East.