Local man charged after he allegedly raped seven-year-old girl - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls man has been charged after he allegedly raped a seven-year-old girl.

Jose Everado Vidal Leonor, 53, is charged with one count of rape where the victim is under the age of 16 and the perpetrator is over the age of 18.

If found guilty, Leonor could serve up to life in prison and pay up to $50,000 in fines and $5,000 in compensatory penalties and restitution.

Court documents allege the incident took place on June 18, 2025.

The seven-year-old victim was reportedly left at home alone with Leonor while the victim’s family members went to run some errands.

According to court documents, Leonor took the victim by the wrist and escorted her to the bedroom. Documents say Leonor instructed the victim not to say anything.

Leonor allegedly removed his clothing and the victim’s clothing before pinning the victim to the bed and raping her.

A witness reportedly opened the bedroom door and observed Leonor committing the acts. A second witness observed Leonor to be naked and on top of the victim, who was also nude.

Leonor reportedly stopped, grabbed his clothes, and left the residence.

The victim’s forensic interview was consistent with the witness reports. The victim also complained of pain in her genital area.

In an interview with Leonor, Leonor corroborated the witnesses’ story that he was alone with the victim, but allegedly changed his story several times. He confirmed the witnesses coming back from the store and confronting him about his actions.

When arrested, Leonor was told of his charge. According to documents, Leonor smiled and said, “I know.”

Though Leonor has been charged with these crimes, this does not necessarily mean that they committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.