Locally-owned, family-friendly restaurant coming to Rigby. Here's what is at Rigby’s Patty Shack. - East Idaho News

RIGBY — A sit-down, family-friendly restaurant offering breakfast, lunch and dinner is coming to Rigby this summer.

Rigby’s Patty Shack will be located inside a new commercial development called “The Hub” at 100 West Main Street, across the street from Broulim’s and the library. The restaurant will be on the ground level closest to Wells Fargo.

Jana and Nick Sylvester, who live in Rigby, along with their future son-in-law Jaedan Hawley, are partners with the new business. Jana said they hope to have the restaurant up and running by mid-July or early August, as the building is still under construction.

“We’re going to be doing burgers, chicken sandwiches, and a couple of other sandwiches like a BLT and grilled cheese (as well as) hot dogs,” Jana told EastIdahoNews.com. “Our breakfast menu, it’ll be smaller, consisting of sandwiches, pancakes, French toast, burritos, and chicken fried steak and gravy.”

There will be a variety of sides to choose from, including fries, sweet potato fries, tots, and onion rings, plus fried mushrooms, green beans, and zucchini.

“You will order at the counter, but we will bring the food out to you,” Jana explained.

Not only will there be gluten-free options but Jana said they will only be using 100% beef tallow for their deep-fryers.

“We were excited that the food company we are talking to offered that,” Jana added. “I feel like it’s a healthier version than the seed oils.”

Nick and Jana Sylvester. | Courtesy photo

The restaurant will have a capacity of a little over 100 people. There will be four big TVs for customers to watch a variety of different sports. They’ll also have between six and eight beers on tap, along with some bottles and cans, as well as wine options and seltzers.

Rigby’s Patty Shack is integrated with DoorDash and Uber Eats. People will be able to order directly off the restaurant’s website and have food delivered by those companies.

“We really want to get involved with the community and with the high school,” Jana also mentioned. “Our kids went to school here, so we want to get involved with the football team and all the sports, partner with them and help them out, and do a lot here within the community.”

As of right now, Jana said they are planning to be open Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“I feel like there’s a huge need for that here in Rigby — breakfast number one, and then (being open) on Sundays as well,” she said. “We’re glad we can bring something to Rigby and hope it does well and everybody enjoys it.”

For more information on Rigby’s Patty Shack and to stay up-to-date on when they will start hiring, follow their Facebook page by clicking here.

Jana and Nick Sylvester’s daughter with Jaedan Hawley, one of the partners in the business. | Courtesy photo

The inside of Rigby’s Patty Shack that is currently under construction. | Courtesy photo

The inside of Rigby’s Patty Shack that is currently under construction. | Courtesy photo

Rigby’s Patty Shack will be located inside a new commercial development called “The Hub” at 100 West Main Street. | Courtesy photo

The outside of Rigby’s Patty Shack.| Courtesy photo

Rigby’s Patty Shack.| Courtesy photo