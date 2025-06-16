Madison County seeking 'armed and dangerous' suspect - East Idaho News

REXBURG — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is currently attempting to locate a person of interest in connection with a stabbing that occurred Sunday evening on Idaho Highway 33 in Madison County.

No details related to the stabbing, or the victim, have been released.

The suspect has been identified as Daytona “Tony” Travis, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

He was last seen leaving the area of the stabbing in a White Ford F-150, traveling in an unknown direction.

Daytona is considered armed and dangerous, according to the release. Do not approach him.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, please contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office immediately at (208) 372-5001.